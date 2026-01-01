Voting rights, presidential power and retribution: Legal stories we’re watching in 2026

In his second term, President Donald Trump has used the law to reward allies and punish adversaries, while pushing to expand his power at every turn — sometimes breaking the law in doing so, judges have ruled.

As we enter 2026, here are five big legal stories we’re watching.

Gerrymandering wars

Answering the president’s call to try to maintain GOP congressional control ahead of November’s midterm elections, Texas Republicans passed a new voting map. A lower-court panel led by a Trump-appointed judge struck it down, finding that the map likely constituted an illegal racial gerrymander. But the Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed majority intervened to approve the Republican-friendly redistricting effort, on the grounds that the effort was motivated by politics, not race.

Among other states joining the fray is California, which passed its own new map that faces its own litigation. When the high-court majority sided with Texas, the justices hinted that they would also approve California’s map if it were to come before them. That raises a key question for the new year: Would the court approve a Democratic-backed move in California on the same grounds that it approved a Republican-backed move in Texas?

The court is also set to rule on other important election-related cases, including a redistricting appeal from Louisiana that could gut what’s left of the Voting Rights Act.

Trump Justice Department’s retribution campaign

The president ran on a platform of retribution against those who sought to hold him and his allies accountable for their illegal actions — including his failed effort to subvert the 2020 election he lost, which culminated in the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. He began his second term by granting blanket clemency to Jan. 6 defendants — including several who assaulted law enforcement officers — and he purged the government of people who investigated and prosecuted him and his adherents.

While his administration has used the law as a shield for his allies, it has also used it as a sword against his critics, most prominently James Comey and Letitia James. The former FBI director and the New York attorney general have succeeded in getting their indictments dismissed pretrial, but the Justice Department is seeking to revive the charges. The fate of Trump’s retribution campaign against them and others should become clearer in 2026.

Presidential power over tariffs and federal agencies

The John Roberts-led Supreme Court, which granted Trump broad criminal immunity before he returned to office, has since expanded his presidential power. That expansion has largely come through technically temporary rulings on the shadow docket. But in 2026, the justices are set to make more definitive pronouncements.