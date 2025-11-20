Opinion

Trump appointed judge slams, Texas Republicans over gerrymandered map to help GOP in midterms November 18, 2025 / 11:47

Judge issues berserk dissent from ruling blocking Texas congressional maps

Judge Jerry Smith, a Reagan appointee, spent much of his 104-page dissent attacking Judge Jeffrey Brown, a Trump appointee in the majority.

Nov. 19, 2025, 6:59 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney's Office in Manhattan and is the author of "Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

