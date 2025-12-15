Trump appointees again save Trump officials from contempt inquiry – for now

This week was supposed to kick off with testimony from a whistleblower in a Washington judge’s contempt inquiry into Trump administration officials. But a federal appellate panel with Donald Trump appointees in the majority prevented that from happening.

“The administrative stay should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of that petition or motion,” Friday’s appellate order said, referring to the government’s emergency appeal to halt U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s proceedings. The order said the purpose of the pause was to give the court time to consider the matter. It noted that Judge J. Michelle Childs, a Biden appointee, voted to deny the stay, which Trump-appointed Judges Neomi Rao and Justin Walker granted.

Whatever the order’s reasoning, it has the effect of at least further prolonging Boasberg’s long-running bid to get to the bottom of Trump officials’ violation of his March order to halt flights to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act – and what to do about it.

This isn’t the first time that Trump-appointed judges in D.C. have intervened in the matter, having previously cast doubt on the validity of Boasberg’s efforts and prolonged his ability to conduct his inquiry earlier this year. A fuller slate of D.C. Circuit judges in November permitted the trial judge to move forward, which he quickly sought to do.

It was back in April that Boasberg found probable cause that the conduct of government defendants constituted contempt. He wrote that the Constitution “does not tolerate willful disobedience of judicial orders — especially by officials of a coordinate branch who have sworn an oath to uphold it.”

Yet, so long as appellate judges tasked with interpreting the Constitution prevent any consequences for such disobedience – or even finding out the extent to which such disobedience occurred – it appears that the Constitution does tolerate that.