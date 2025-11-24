Opinion

Inside Trump’s faltering retribution against Comey as his DOJ’s missteps are revealed November 22, 2025 / 10:21

Judge dismisses Comey and James indictments, says Halligan unlawfully appointed

James Comey and Letitia James both challenged the legality of Halligan’s installation. It’s one of several issues in their cases.

Nov. 24, 2025, 1:08 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

