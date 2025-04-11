Ask Jordan: Could the Supreme Court reverse itself on Trump’s immunity?

“If Trump truly goes off the rails, can the Supreme Court reverse itself (on its own initiative) as to presidential immunity? If so, can it be retroactive?”
— Scott in Seattle
Hi Scott,
In a word: No.
The general answer to whether the justices “can” do something is: “If a majority of them want to.” But they’re supposed to decide cases based on live disputes between parties. So, the court overturns past precedents with new appeals. Take, for example, the Dobbs case in which the court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. The majority didn’t reverse Roe the day that Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court in 2020; it needed a case, and that case was Dobbs.
When it comes to potentially overturning Trump v. United States, it’s unclear what new appeal would present the issue anytime soon. It’s true that the president is challenging his New York state hush money conviction while citing the immunity ruling to support an appeal that could eventually reach the justices. But the issue there would likely be about the immunity ruling’s scope, not whether the ruling itself should stand.