Ask Jordan: Could the Supreme Court reverse itself on Trump’s immunity?

More to the point, I don’t think the Roberts Court would change its mind on immunity after just handing down the decision last year. It’s not like the president was an unknown figure to the justices when a majority of them sided with him. Indeed, the case in which they bestowed that broad legal protection stemmed from Donald Trump’s allegedly criminal bid to thwart the 2020 election, backed by his supporters’ violence. (He pleaded not guilty before the government moved to dismiss the case after he won the 2024 election due to the Justice Department’s policy against prosecuting sitting presidents.)

The retroactivity question is doubly hypothetical because such a reversal is unlikely to happen anytime soon. But due to constitutional principles against retroactively outlawing conduct, I don’t think such a hypothetical reversal of the immunity ruling would make Trump retroactively eligible for any prosecution that the ruling presently bars. However unpersuasive the new immunity precedent is, it wouldn’t be fair for the court to say that someone can’t be prosecuted for something and then turn around and say: “Actually, they can.”

While the president doesn’t have much use for other people’s rights in his revenge-themed second term, the law has protected and will continue to protect him.

