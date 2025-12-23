Trump administration gets a court-imposed New Year’s resolution: Comply with due process

When the Trump administration sent hundreds of Venezuelan nationals to a notorious Salvadoran prison in March, it did so without first providing them due process to challenge their removals. A judge’s order this week gives the administration two weeks to submit a proposal for how to provide that process now.

While relatively straightforward as a matter of law, it’s logistically complicated by the fact that the men are back in Venezuela after initially being sent to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, also known as CECOT (the subject of the infamously spiked “60 Minutes” segment).

Therefore, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg gave the government options for how to proceed.

He didn’t demand that the administration facilitate their return, as a judge famously did for Kilmar Abrego Garcia – though Boasberg gave that as one option to satisfy the government’s obligations. The Obama-appointed judge also said the government could “offer Plaintiffs a hearing without returning them to the United States so long as such hearing satisfied the requirements of due process.”