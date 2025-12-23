Opinion

ACLU atty. on deportations of over 200 migrants to CECOT: ‘Hard for us’ to guarantee Trump admin won’t try again December 23, 2025 / 05:48

Trump administration gets a court-imposed New Year’s resolution: Comply with due process

Judge James Boasberg gave the government two weeks to come up with a plan for how it will satisfy due process for Venezuelan migrants summarily deported to El Salvador.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

