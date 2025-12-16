Trump administration’s latest battle for presidential power: defending his White House ballroom

President Donald Trump’s second term has been marked by epic legal disputes over presidential power. On Tuesday afternoon, his administration will be in court defending Trump’s power to build a ballroom.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit against Trump and other government officials, arguing that their renovations run afoul of legal requirements. “No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever — not President Trump, not President Biden, and not anyone else,” the nonprofit said in its complaint.

The group said the government demolished the East Wing to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom “without seeking approval from Congress; without requesting review and approval from the federal commissions charged with oversight of development in the nation’s capital; without conducting the required environmental studies; and without allowing the public any opportunity for input.”

The National Trust filed a motion for a temporary restraining order to halt construction, arguing that government officials have “violated the law in many separate ways” and that its “illegal activity continues today,” as “ready-to-install construction materials and heavy construction machinery have been moved onsite to begin active building.”