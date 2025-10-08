James Comey pleads not guilty to indictment secured by Trump loyalist

James Comey pleaded not guilty Wednesday to criminal charges that were demanded by President Donald Trump and secured by one of his former personal lawyers, who has never prosecuted a case before. The administration installed Lindsey Halligan to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia after the previous head, Erik Siebert, was forced out after he resisted charging Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, another political opponent Trump wants charged.

The federal indictment on which the former FBI director was arraigned in a Virginia courtroom outside Washington on Wednesday is the product of a grand jury presentation Halligan made herself last month — over the objection of career prosecutors — as the statute of limitations window was closing. Further suggesting that her new colleagues think the case lacks merit is that Halligan was the only lawyer for the government listed on the docket until Tuesday, when two federal prosecutors from North Carolina entered their appearances alongside her.

Grand jurors rejected one of the three counts Halligan presented but approved two others: one for allegedly lying to Congress and another for allegedly obstructing Congress.