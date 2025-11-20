Opinion

Comey’s attorneys following Lindsey Halligan’s misstep: ‘There is no indictment’ November 20, 2025 / 07:33

Heading for legal loss in Comey case, Halligan makes misleading public case against the judge

The Trump-installed prosecutor reportedly took umbrage at the judge “referring to me as a ‘puppet.’” That’s not what happened.

Nov. 20, 2025, 1:27 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

