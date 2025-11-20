Heading for legal loss in Comey case, Halligan makes misleading public case against the judge

Things are going badly for Lindsey Halligan in court. The myriad ways the James Comey case can be dismissed pretrial are mounting.

Apparently having seen the writing on the wall after a rough hearing Wednesday, Halligan attempted to make her case in the media against the presiding judge, Biden-appointee Michael Nachmanoff.

“Lindsey Halligan fires back at James Comey judge who claimed she’s a ‘puppet,’” read a New York Post headline Wednesday evening, following the hearing that revealed the Trump-installed prosecutor may have improperly indicted the former FBI director. “Personal attacks — like Judge Nachmanoff referring to me as a ‘puppet’ — don’t change the facts or the law,” Halligan told The Post.

Reading her lament out of context, it might look like a noble prosecutor laudably undeterred by the ranting of a rogue judge hell-bent on gratuitously attacking her personally for the crime of doing her job.

But that’s not at all what happened.

As The Post reported, Nachmanoff wasn’t randomly calling Halligan a puppet. Indeed, he wasn’t calling her anything at all. Rather, as the story notes — and I’ll italicize for emphasis here — “Nachmanoff asked Comey’s defense lawyer if he thought Halligan, the prosecutor who brought the indictment against the former FBI boss, was acting as a ‘puppet’ or ‘stalking horse’ of the commander in chief.”

That is, the judge asked Comey’s lawyer a question. The judge wasn’t claiming anything himself.

Still, a reader unfamiliar with legal proceedings might wonder: Why even ask a question in those terms?

The answer is that it’s directly relevant to whether Comey’s prosecution is unconstitutionally vindictive. As I’ve explained previously, “stalking horse” is a legal term of art used by defendants who argue that their prosecutors are doing the bidding of someone with illegal animus against them. That’s what Comey argues happened here, with Halligan acting as a stalking horse for Trump’s revenge. It’s not a term that Nachmanoff made up. He used “puppet” as a synonym for “stalking horse.” Whether he ultimately decides that she acted as one or not, it’s a legal question, not a personal attack.