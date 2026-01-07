Opinion

I read the White House ‘history’ of Jan. 6. Here are the untruths.

The site is not trolling but an effort to get people to look for wrongdoers everywhere except where the wrong was done: by Donald Trump himself.

‘A pack of lies’: Rep. Raskin on the White House effort to re-write the history of January 6th  January 6, 2026 / 06:01
By  Philip Bump

Philip Bump

Philip Bump is a data journalist and MS NOW contributor.