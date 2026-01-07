The White House recognized the fifth anniversary of the 2021 riot at the Capitol in an unintentionally fitting manner: spreading lies about what happened in an effort to bolster Donald Trump’s power.
This anniversary is the first since the riot in which Trump and his allies control the levers of federal power, so they wasted no time in creating a page on the White House website detailing what was presented by communications director Steven Cheung as “all the facts” about what unfolded that day.
Instead of facts, however, the page overflows with nonsense and dishonesties. In characteristic Trump administration fashion, the White House team hopes to have it both ways, presenting a litany of lies as “the truth,” while Cheung guffawed about creating the page in an effort to troll their unwitting opponents. This is the sort of juvenile engine for much of what Trump and his allies do: putting forward garbage that attempts to subvert reality while dissuading criticism by suggesting that only a jerk or elitist would take it seriously.
Some of us, however, still believe there’s value in honesty and accuracy, particularly when presented with the imprimatur of the federal government. As such, here is a step-by-step explanation of how and where the Trump administration misrepresents or lies about the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
The page begins by explaining that Trump issued a blanket pardon to the “patriotic Americans prosecuted for their presence at the Capitol.” Their attempted reframing: These were just good Americans, doing little more than being in the wrong place at the wrong time. But, of course, they weren’t. Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons wiped away more than 600 years of sentenced prison time, much of it following plea agreements reached with the rioters themselves. He absolved even the most obviously violent actors, drawing no distinction between someone who’d committed the equivalent of trespassing and someone who tried to murder a police officer.
The page then attributes the negative repercussions of the day not to the rioters but to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. It suggests that the House select committee formed to investigate Trump’s effort to retain power after he lost the 2020 election “produc[ed] a scripted TV spectacle to fabricate an ‘insurrection’ narrative and pin all blame on President Trump.”
Of course, there is no question that Trump bears the blame for the riot. Had he not responded to his 2020 loss by insisting that he’d won and that the election was stolen, there would have been no effort to overturn the results and no mass gathering at the Capitol on Jan. 6. But more on that in a moment.
The Trump webpage’s alternative history of the day suggests Pelosi “repeatedly acknowledg[ed] responsibility for the catastrophic security failures,” including not having the National Guard deployed, something Trump has long suggested that he called for. But he didn’t. Multiple assessments of the events leading up to that day indicate Trump never made such a request. Pelosi is being attacked for her willingness to accept responsibility for the riot’s scale — on a page that serves as an effort by Trump to deflect his own culpability.
The most Orwellian assertion in the White House’s narrative centers on Pelosi’s party.
“The Democrats masterfully reversed reality after January 6, branding peaceful patriotic protesters as ‘insurrectionists’ and framing the event as a violent coup attempt orchestrated by Trump — despite no evidence of armed rebellion or intent to overthrow the government,” it reads. “In truth, it was the Democrats who staged the real insurrection by certifying a fraud-ridden election.”
It is a myth that no one was armed at the Capitol; many people carried firearms, bear spray and other items deployed as weapons. Trump reportedly instructed the Secret Service to turn off metal detectors at entry points for his speech near the White House that day, since anyone with a weapon was “not here to hurt me.” It is also obviously true that the mob didn’t want to overthrow the government led then by Trump. Instead, it was trying to prevent Trump from having to cede power.
Fortunately, that effort failed.
The White House page says Democrats are “gaslighting” America by claiming that Trump and his allies engaged in an insurrection since it was Democrats doing so by finalizing the election results. “Gaslighting” is actually a good term to describe what Trump and his team are doing here. The claim operates on the assumption that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and “fraud-ridden,” which it was not. In the five-plus years since that election, precisely zero evidence of significant fraud has emerged despite a fervent, unrelenting effort to uncover any.
To claim that Democrats were the bad actors by moving forward with the election results and that the rioters were patriots for objecting is so obviously inverted that these statements read more like tests of fealty to Trump’s upside-down reality than assertions of facts.
Next comes a timeline of events that is similarly disconnected from what actually happened.
First, it claims that Trump “invited Americans to D.C.,” by “emphasiz[ing] standing up for election integrity while calling for peaceful demonstration.” In reality, Trump on Dec. 19, 2020, tweeted a laughable “report” on election fraud and called on people to gather in Washington on Jan. 6.
“Be there!” he wrote, adding, “Will be wild.”
This message triggered his supporters to plan to come to Washington, including members of violent, right-wing extremist organizations.
The timeline then describes Trump’s “powerful speech,” in which he called for protesters to “peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard.” (The crowd, it adds, responded with “massive enthusiasm.”)
You can read the speech for yourself. You can also read assessments of the parts the White House timeline leaves out, such as when he says that “we will never concede” and that if you “don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.”