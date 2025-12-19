The Supreme Court is poised to deliver GOP wins in 2026. The question is how far it will go.

Welcome back, Deadline: Legal Newsletter readers. The impending new year leads us to reflect on the Supreme Court term thus far and what’s ahead in 2026. The bottom line is that the court’s Republican-appointed majority has already delivered wins for Republicans and signaled that it’s ready to deliver more — the only question being how many and how big those wins will be.

Let’s start with what the court has already done since the term started in October. Arguably its biggest move was approving Texas’ GOP-friendly congressional map earlier this month. Other 6-3 actions include letting executions go forward — declining to extend what Justice Sonia Sotomayor called “the barest form of mercy” — and letting the Trump administration implement its preferred sex-marker policy for passports, which a lower court found would risk increasing the likelihood of suicidal ideation for transgender people.

Much of the term’s work is to come, with rulings due on tariffs, redistricting, campaign finance, presidential power and more. On that presidential power front, this month’s hearing in Trump v. Slaughter suggested the court is prepared to overturn a 90-year-old precedent that has protected independent agencies. One of the first hearings to come in the new year, in Trump v. Cook, will take on the issue in the context of the Federal Reserve, which the court has signaled it wants to save from executive domination, even if the majority’s expansive theory of presidential power makes it unclear how it will accomplish that apparent goal.