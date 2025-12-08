SCOTUS poised to ‘destroy the structure of government’ in Trump v. Slaughter case

The Supreme Court held a crucial hearing Monday on whether presidents have the power to fire heads of independent federal agencies and whether to overturn a 1935 precedent that has bolstered protections from removal for almost a century.

The court’s forthcoming ruling in Trump v. Slaughter carries dramatic implications for the modern workings of government, which Justice Sonia Sotomayor said on Monday that the administration wants to “destroy.”

Here are three takeaways from the oral argument in the case that stems from President Donald Trump’s firing of Rebecca Slaughter, a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission, without cause.

The Trump administration will win

The likely outcome was clear coming into the hearing, but the Republican-appointed justices’ questions and comments at the hearing seemed to confirm it. There were no surprises in that regard.

The precise rationale and language of the court’s ruling is to be determined — the justices themselves might not know yet exactly what it will look like.

But whatever the court will write in its ruling about the 1935 Humphrey’s Executor precedent — which Chief Justice John Roberts called a “dried husk of whatever people used to think it was” — the hearing reinforced that the majority is determined to expand presidential power further, as it has done throughout Trump’s second term.

The court doesn’t care about “destroy[ing] the structure of government” — at least not in the way that Sotomayor is worried about

Early in the argument, Sotomayor told U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer, “You’re asking us to destroy the structure of government and to take away from Congress its ability to protect its idea that the government is better structured with some agencies that are independent.”

Sauer disagreed. He argued that he was asking the court to restore what he understood as the proper structure of presidential power — a vast one that the majority of the justices seem inclined to agree with, at least on some level.

Sauer is the lawyer who argued the presidential immunity case last year on Trump’s behalf. That case, in which the majority granted Trump substantial criminal immunity, came up several times during Monday’s hearing, highlighting the court’s prioritization of presidential power over other values.