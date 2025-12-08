Opinion

Supreme Court appears poised to give President Trump expanded presidential power December 8, 2025 / 03:09

SCOTUS poised to ‘destroy the structure of government’ in Trump v. Slaughter case

Three takeaways from the hearing in a case with dramatic consequences for presidential power and modern government.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

