Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Andrew Ross Sorkin: Why Trump may not have power to fire Fed Governor Cook August 26, 2025 / 10:42

Trump’s attempt to fire a Federal Reserve governor tests a weird Supreme Court move

The high court majority recently went out of its way to signal its intention to protect the Federal Reserve board’s independence.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Aug. 26, 2025, 3:33 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post