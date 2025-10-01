Supreme Court lets Lisa Cook stay on Federal Reserve board for now, sets January hearing

The Supreme Court has set a January hearing to consider whether President Donald Trump can fire Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. In doing so, the court put off deciding immediately whether to let Trump keep her off the board while her lawsuit proceeds against his bid to fire her. That means Cook stays on the board for now, pending further action from the high court.

The high court’s action came in an order Wednesday.

The court’s treatment of this case so far is different from Trump’s moves to fire members of other agencies, which the court’s Republican-appointed majority has approved more quickly. The majority has signaled that it considers the Federal Reserve to be different from other agencies and therefore is entitled to special considerations. How that plays out in Cook’s case should become clearer at the January hearing, with a decision likely to come by early July, by which point all of the term’s cases are typically decided. The justices return to the bench Monday for their next term, which already had several momentous cases scheduled before the court added the hearing in Cook’s significant case.

The Trump administration had appealed to the high court, seeking to lift a district judge’s order that kept Cook on the board as her lawsuit proceeds. Cook called Trump’s attempt to fire her “unprecedented and illegal” and said it threatened Federal Reserve independence. A divided appellate panel declined to lift the judge’s order, over dissent from a Trump appointee.