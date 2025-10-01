Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Trump escalates attacks on the Federal Reserve, alarming economists August 26, 2025 / 09:36

Supreme Court lets Lisa Cook stay on Federal Reserve board for now, sets January hearing

The president is attempting to assert more control over the historically independent Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post