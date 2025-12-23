Delay still plagues Aileen Cannon’s handling of Trump’s classified documents case

While congressional Republicans prevent Jack Smith from testifying publicly about his work as special counsel investigating and prosecuting Donald Trump, the latest action from Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon will also keep Smith’s report on the classified documents case from the public.

To recap how we got here, Cannon dismissed Trump’s documents indictment in July 2024 on the grounds that Smith had been unlawfully appointed. Smith appealed Cannon’s dismissal but withdrew that appeal after Trump won the 2024 election, citing the Justice Department’s policy against prosecuting sitting presidents.

But Trump still had two co-defendants in the appeal, which Cannon cited in blocking the release of Smith’s report on the case. “In short, the Department offers no valid justification for the purportedly urgent desire to release to members of Congress case information in an ongoing criminal proceeding,” she wrote in her Jan. 21 order. The DOJ under the Trump administration then dropped the appeal against the co-defendants later that month, and the appeals court granted the motion to dismiss in February.

One might have thought that the full dismissal would lead Cannon to lift her order blocking the release of Smith’s report. One would’ve been wrong.

Two outside groups, American Oversight and the Knight First Amendment Institute, moved to intervene in the case to get the report released. But Cannon was taking so long to decide their motions that an appellate panel last month chided the Trump appointee for “undue delay,” while giving her two more months to finally rule.

It’s against the press of that impending court-ordered deadline that the Florida judge’s actions came this week — again favorable to the Trump side. She denied the motions from American Oversight and the Knight First Amendment Institute to intervene to lift her January order. And she acknowledged that the complete dismissal of the documents case undercut the rationale of her January order, but she still set its expiration for two months from now – to Feb. 24 – citing Trump and his former co-defendants’ request for at least 60 days to let them “seek appropriate relief from this Court.”

What, you might wonder, could that “appropriate relief” be, if the rationale of Cannon’s January order has evaporated? One thing she noted in her latest order is that the Trump side has argued that the report shouldn’t be released because it’s the product of (what Cannon deemed) an illegally appointed special counsel and that it contains other privileged and protected information.