The Supreme Court backed Texas’ congressional map. Will it back California’s, too?

When the Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed majority approved Texas’ Republican-backed congressional map this month, Republican-appointed Justice Samuel Alito wrote that “the impetus for the adoption of the Texas map (like the map subsequently adopted in California) was partisan advantage pure and simple.”

That might sound like an insult to both maps. But at a court that has effectively blessed partisan gerrymandering, it amounts to legal absolution.

Alito’s passing reference to Democrats’ effort in California looms over a GOP challenge to that state’s map this week. A three-judge panel is holding a hearing in litigation that seems destined for the high court, where the justices could soon be confronted with the question of whether they would similarly side with California or leave the partisan advantage to the GOP ahead of the 2026 midterms.