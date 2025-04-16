Judge Boasberg finds probable cause to hold Trump administration in contempt

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said probable cause exists to find the Trump administration in contempt for violating his order over deportation flights last month, explaining that he didn’t reach that conclusion lightly but that officials failed to provide satisfactory answers to explain their actions.

“The Constitution does not tolerate willful disobedience of judicial orders — especially by officials of a coordinate branch who have sworn an oath to uphold it,” Boasberg wrote in a lengthy opinion Wednesday.

The judge said he would give the government the chance to remedy its contempt but if it doesn’t, he’ll proceed to identify the people in contempt and refer the matter for prosecution.

Notably, contempt is unique in that judges can appoint lawyers to prosecute it if the Justice Department declines, as one imagines could be the case if Boasberg ultimately refers any Trump officials for contempt prosecutions to the Trump DOJ. (Also notably and potentially relevant down the line, Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh have criticized this independent appointment authority in contempt prosecutions.)

Boasberg’s ruling follows an April 3 hearing in Washington, D.C., at which he pressed the government about its compliance with his orders. Specifically, the compliance litigation centered on temporary restraining orders he issued March 15 to halt certain deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, a rarely used law that President Donald Trump invoked to summarily deport alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador.

The 18th-century law had been invoked only three times before in the nation’s history, all during declared wars.

Boasberg’s ruling comes as another judge warned of possible contempt proceedings in the separate high-profile case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom the government also sent to El Salvador without due process and is fighting against his return despite admitting he should not have been deported to that country.

In his opinion Wednesday, Boasberg noted that courts typically let the party in contempt “purge” (or fix) their contempt by obeying the order they violated. He said the most obvious way for the government to purge its contempt here would be “by asserting custody of the individuals who were removed in violation of the Court’s classwide TRO [temporary restraining order] so that they might avail themselves of their right to challenge their removability through a habeas proceeding.” He added that the government wouldn’t need to release any of those individuals or “transport them back to the homeland,” but he also said the government can propose other compliance methods that he would consider.