Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as mayor of New York

Mamdani is officially the first Muslim and person of South Asian descent to lead the nation’s largest city. The democratic socialist’s first day features guest appearances by Letitia James, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

After his election win, what bumps still lie ahead for NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani? November 8, 2025 / 05:27
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.