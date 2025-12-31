5 criminal cases that sum up the Trump administration’s corrupt and vindictive 2025

One of the government’s most awesome powers lies in its use of criminal law. How an administration uses that power — or chooses not to — reveals its priorities.

Here are five cases that showed the Trump administration’s crime and punishment priorities this year:

‘For my friends, everything’: The Jan. 6 purge

Setting the tone for his second term, one of President Donald Trump’s first actions was ordering blanket clemency for defendants convicted of charges related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including people who assaulted law enforcement and several who were convicted of seditious conspiracy. Trump also ordered the attorney general to dismiss pending Jan. 6 indictments.

In reaction to Trump’s first days in office, my colleague Steve Benen cited a phrase attributed to an authoritarian leader from another era: “For my friends, everything; for my enemies, the law.”

The quote might have been a guiding principle for Trump and his Department of Justice, which spent much of 2025 working to deliver on the president’s vow to prosecute his political opponents.

Corruption: Eric Adams

Remember him? The outgoing New York City mayor was charged during the Biden administration, in a corruption case that was dismissed after the Trump administration intervened.

Trump’s DOJ requested to only temporarily toss the Democrat’s case, which would have given the government political leverage over Adams if he was uncooperative on immigration enforcement or anything else. The bid was led by former Trump defense lawyer-turned-DOJ enforcer Emil Bove, who’s now a judge himself.

The charade was too much to bear for Republican prosecutors on the case, and they resigned rather than do Bove’s dirty work.

The judge refused, too.

“Everything here smacks of a bargain,” Biden-appointed Judge Dale Ho wrote in April when he dismissed the case permanently.

Injustice: Sidney Reid and Sean Dunn

One of the most remarkable — and embarrassing — developments for the Trump administration this year was a stunning string of cases in which the DOJ failed to obtain indictments. These prosecutorial failures (or grand jury successes) loomed large in cases of alleged assault against officers amid the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement campaign.

Two of the starkest examples come from the nation’s capital, where grand jurors refused to indict Sidney Reid — accused of “forcefully” pushing an FBI agent’s hand against a wall — three separate times, and refused to indict Sean Dunn, who became a folk hero after throwing a sandwich at an immigration agent. Despite failing to secure indictments, prosecutors in both cases plowed forward to trial on misdemeanor charges, which don’t require grand jury approval. But trial juries picked up where grand juries left off, acquitting both defendants.