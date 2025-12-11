Chicago grand jurors continue stunning streak of rejecting Trump DOJ indictments

One of the most remarkable stories of President Donald Trump’s second term is the series of cases in which grand juries have declined to approve felony indictments presented by the Justice Department. Even one such rejection is rare, but they’ve been piling up this year in cases alleging assaults on federal officers in connection with the administration’s immigration enforcement.

A new example comes from Chicago, where a federal magistrate judge on Wednesday granted the DOJ’s motion to dismiss charges against comedy club manager Nathan Griffin. The government had accused him of assaulting an agent in October. According to the now-dismissed complaint, Griffin had tried to close a car door on an agent and later said, “I didn’t assault anybody. … Shutting a door isn’t a f—ing crime.”

The grand jury seemed to agree. The judge’s order noted that the government’s dismissal motion was prompted by the grand jury’s refusal to indict Griffin.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that now “at least three people who have faced federal charges tied to Operation Midway Blitz have been cleared by grand jurors,” with charges dropped against 13 people overall and no cases having led to convictions.