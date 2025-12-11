Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s immediate release from immigration custody

A federal judge on Thursday ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia to be immediately released from immigration custody.

“Since Abrego Garcia’s return from wrongful detention in El Salvador, he has been re-detained, again without lawful authority,” U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis in Maryland wrote in her opinion explaining her order.

“As before, Abrego Garcia’s case demands judicial intervention to ensure that” government officials “choose constitutionally permissible means of implementing” immigration law, she wrote. “Because Abrego Garcia has been held in ICE detention to effectuate third-country removal absent a lawful removal order, his requested relief is proper,” she wrote.