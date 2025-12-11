Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia on Aug. 25, 2025 in Baltimore, MD.Stephanie Scarbrough / AP Photo

Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s immediate release from immigration custody

"Since Abrego Garcia’s return from wrongful detention in El Salvador, he has been re-detained, again without lawful authority," a federal judge wrote Thursday.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post