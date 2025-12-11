Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Then former U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a news story about New York Attorney General Letitia James as he speaks to the media at one of his properties at 40 Wall Street following closing arguments at his civil fraud trial on Jan. 11, 2024, in New York City.
Donald Trump holds a news story about New York Attorney General Letitia James on Jan. 11, 2024.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Trump DOJ again fails to obtain indictment from grand jury against Letitia James

The serial rejections join a stunning pattern of grand jury refusals in Donald Trump's second term.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Ken Dilanian
Fallon Gallagher
By  Jordan Rubin Carol Leonnig Ken Dilanian  and  Fallon Gallagher
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Carol Leonnig

Carol Leonnig is a senior investigative reporter with MS NOW.

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for MS NOW.

Fallon Gallagher

Fallon Gallagher

Fallon Gallagher is a legal affairs reporter for MS NOW.

Latest Post