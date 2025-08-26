Opinion

ACLU: Trump’s DC takeover ‘a brazen abuse of power’ that reveals need for statehood August 16, 2025 / 09:27

Jeanine Pirro’s office fails three times to convince grand jurors to return indictment

Prosecutors in the capital failed a shocking three times to secure an indictment in a case of an alleged assault against a federal agent.

Aug. 26, 2025, 11:31 AM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

