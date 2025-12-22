Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘Not good at all’: Morning Joe reacts to CBS News pulling ’60 Minutes’ reporting on CECOT December 22, 2025 / 05:48

The brutality of El Salvador’s CECOT prison isn’t lost on judges holding the Trump administration accountable

A “60 Minutes” segment on the notorious prison was pulled from airing under Bari Weiss. The prison has featured in recent high-profile cases exposing the administration’s actions.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post