The brutality of El Salvador’s CECOT prison isn’t lost on judges holding the Trump administration accountable

“60 Minutes” made news Sunday for a segment that didn’t air.

Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi reportedly accused her new CBS boss, Bari Weiss, of spiking a story for political purposes. The segment centered on claims of abuse at a prison in El Salvador to which the Trump administration sent hundreds of migrants in March.

Weiss said in a statement to news outlets that her job “is to make sure that all stories we publish are the best they can be” and that she looks “forward to airing this important piece when it’s ready.”

In the meantime, it’s worth recalling that federal judges in recent high-profile cases have highlighted the brutal conditions at the prison known as CECOT.

One of those cases is the ongoing legal saga of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom the administration illegally sent to El Salvador and then resisted his court-ordered return until it finally relented in June. Another is a judge’s ongoing effort to pursue a contempt inquiry into the administration’s violation of his order to halt flights that led to the notorious prison.

In Abrego’s case, in which the administration is still trying to deport him, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered his release from immigration custody earlier this month. Recounting the history of his case, the Obama-appointed judge in Maryland wrote that Abrego was “forcibly expelled” to El Salvador along with others who were detained at CECOT and “systematically beaten and tortured.”