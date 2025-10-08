Grand jury rejection of Trump’s ‘law and order’ spreads to Chicago ICE enforcement

Americans across the country from Washington to Los Angeles have made it clear that they reject the Trump administration’s notion of “law and order,” with grand jurors refusing to return indictments in a series of cases alleging assaults on law enforcement during protests. Now, as President Donald Trump agitates against Chicago in his Republican administration’s targeting of Democratic-run cities and states, federal grand jurors in Illinois have declined to approve charges against two people who were accused of assaulting agents in the Chicago area.

That led federal prosecutors in the Northern District of Illinois to move to dismiss the charges Wednesday. Immigration officials had touted the arrests in the case last month, writing on social media that the defendants “will be prosecuted and held accountable.”

While the facts of every case are different and grand jury deliberations are secret, the bottom-line pattern of these rejections is impossible to ignore.