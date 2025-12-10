Trump Judge Emil Bove doesn’t care what you think about his ethics

When the GOP-controlled Senate confirmed Emil Bove to a lifetime seat on the federal bench this summer, it did so in spite of ethical concerns that set him apart from some of Donald Trump’s other judicial nominees.

Given those concerns, which stemmed from his unscrupulous handling of multiple cases as a Justice Department lawyer, Bove could have chosen to go above and beyond to reassure the American people that he views the job of a judge as different from the job of a partisan lawyer (which a DOJ lawyer shouldn’t be, anyway).

He chose differently Tuesday, when he attended a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. MS NOW’s Vaughn Hillyard reported that Bove said he was there as a citizen to watch the president speak.

Of course, there’s a difference between the rights of a private citizen and the role of a judge who’s tasked with avoiding even the appearance of impropriety. Bove prioritized the former over the latter by attending the political speech of the president who just appointed him and whose policies he might evaluate as a federal appellate judge. He sits on the Philadelphia-based Third Circuit.