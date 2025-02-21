Opinion

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ trial delayed indefinitely by judge February 21, 2025 / 02:19

A top Trump official had a very weird hearing on Eric Adams

This week’s Deadline: Legal Newsletter looks at how the Trump Justice Department handled its attempt to dismiss charges against Eric Adams, plus other legal news.

Feb. 21, 2025, 5:12 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

