The Trump Justice Department has lost the benefit of the doubt with (some) judges

The “presumption of regularity” is a boring-sounding but important phrase in the law. It signals the deference that courts have historically given the government. One of the Trump Justice Department’s latest legal losses highlights how his DOJ has lost that good faith from the judiciary — or some of the judiciary, anyway.

The latest defeat came late Tuesday from a divided panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. The topic was the Alien Enemies Act, the 18th-century law that President Donald Trump invoked to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members. The panel majority granted a preliminary injunction against the administration’s use of the law for deportations in Northern Texas.

The ruling is significant in its own right because it undercuts one of the key legal claims pressed by the government in Trump’s second term (a declassified government memo previously undercut the factual basis for Trump’s invocation as well).

But disagreement between the majority and the dissent also spotlights a broader issue over whether the courts trust this DOJ, whose representations judges have questioned in multiple cases related to the administration’s aggressive deportation agenda.

In granting the injunction Tuesday, the 5th Circuit majority had to analyze the likelihood that the plaintiffs would suffer irreparable harm without preliminary legal relief. Siding with the plaintiffs, the majority cited (among other things) previous litigation at the Supreme Court where the justices sided with plaintiffs despite the government’s assurances. The two judges in the majority on the 5th Circuit panel were George W. Bush appointee Leslie Southwick and Joe Biden appointee Irma Ramirez.