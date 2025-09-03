Opinion

Judge slams Trump DOJ over ‘Illusion’ of transparency in Epstein case August 11, 2025 / 10:30

The Trump Justice Department has lost the benefit of the doubt with (some) judges

A new ruling on the Alien Enemies Act provides a snapshot of the “presumption of regularity” that previous administrations have enjoyed.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

