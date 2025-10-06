Kilmar Abrego Garcia ruling shows how Trump’s vindictive prosecutions can backfire

There’s a legal hurdle standing in the way of the Trump administration’s vindictive prosecutions: the fact that it’s illegal to bring vindictive prosecutions. On that note, a recent ruling in favor of Kilmar Abrego Garcia shows that the administration’s retaliatory actions risk getting some criminal cases tossed out before they reach juries.

While the decision from a Tennessee judge is only a provisional one that lets Abrego pursue the rare issue of vindictive prosecution, it is still remarkable for going that far, given the high bar for pressing such claims. And it comes as other high-profile defendants have raised and likely will continue to raise similar claims against their apparently politically motivated charges. Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., has made such a motion in her case, and former FBI Director James Comey, who was just recently charged and will be arraigned Thursday, may do the same in his.

The decision in Abrego’s case came Friday from U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw. “In sum, Abrego has carried his burden of demonstrating some evidence that the prosecution against him may be vindictive,” the Obama appointee wrote.

The judge focused on remarks by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, one of several former personal lawyers for Donald Trump who now work at the Justice Department. Crenshaw found it “most telling” that Blanche made comments during a television interview that linked Abrego’s criminal charges in Tennessee to the civil lawsuit Abrego had filed in Maryland for his return to the U.S. after the government illegally sent him to El Salvador.

“The Court finds Abrego has sufficiently presented some evidence that the Government had a stake in retaliating against him for exercising his rights in the Maryland suit and deterring him from continuing to exercise those rights,” Crenshaw wrote. He noted that the timeline of the civil lawsuit, followed by criminal charges, “suggests that Abrego’s prosecution may stem from retaliation by the DOJ and DHS due to Abrego’s successful challenge of his unlawful deportation in Maryland.”

The litigation in Abrego’s criminal case runs parallel to his civil suit and immigration proceedings, as the federal government still attempts to remove him from the U.S.