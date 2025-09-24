Embarrassing U.N. escalator debacle sets off another Trump rage cycle

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 23 episode of “The Briefing with Jen Psaki.”

During an address to the U.N. General Assembly in 2018, Donald Trump said that his administration had “accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.” In response, the crowd, full of world leaders and foreign dignitaries, broke out into laughter.

It was definitely not the reaction that a world leader hopes for when addressing the United Nations. But it was especially concerning for Trump, a man so thin-skinned and so obsessed with his self-image that he rarely lets any slight go unanswered.

Would we really still be talking about a broken escalator if Trump had just walked up the stairs and moved on with his day?

And so on Tuesday, you could only imagine what was going through the president’s head when, in front of a gaggle of cameras at the United Nations, an escalator abruptly halted, leaving Trump and first lady Melania Trump flummoxed for a few seconds, before they ultimately decided to just walk up the immobile staircase.

Now, basically everyone who has ever used an escalator has had some version of this exact same experience. Sometimes, escalators malfunction and you are left to just treat them like a regular staircase. It happens.

But for Trump, the brief inconvenience of having to walk up a nonworking escalator while on camera was enough to provoke outrage. Moments later, the president took to the stage to address the assembly, and it was clear the incident was still on his mind.

“All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle,” the president said. “And then a teleprompter that didn’t work. These are the two things that I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.”

Yes, the president of the United States really did lash out at an assembled gathering of world leaders because the escalator didn’t show him enough respect. It was, to say the least, a ridiculous thing to bring up over and over again in a speech to the United Nations.

But the escalator crisis did not end there. Just a few hours after that speech, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X: “If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately.” The White House press secretary called for an investigation into the world’s largest intergovernmental organization because an escalator stopped working.

Now, for what it’s worth, The Associated Press reported that the U.N. “understands that someone from the president’s party who ran ahead of him inadvertently triggered the stop mechanism on the escalator.”

But that brief saga of Trump and the U.N. escalator is sort of a perfect encapsulation of what I like to call the Trump rage cycle.

First, Trump decides he feels slighted by someone or something — it can be something as small as a minor technical malfunction — and then he lashes out, doing or saying something ridiculous and, in the process, calling even more attention to whatever has bruised his fragile ego. (I mean, would we really still be talking about a broken escalator if Trump had just walked up the stairs and moved on with his day?)

Then, Trump and his administration threaten to use the full force of the federal government to get payback, either through bogus investigations, troop mobilizations or threats from the Federal Communications Commission, all to avenge the Dear Leader.

This is what it is like to live in a country run by an insecure authoritarian bully, and we are all too familiar with it by now.

We are watching it happen again with the investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James. Last year, James secured a civil fraud judgment against Trump for rampant fraud in his businesses. (In August, a New York appeals court threw out Trump’s half-billion-dollar financial penalty in the case, while upholding the finding that the president had engaged in fraud.)