Trump humiliated by UN escalator; Anatomy of a ‘Donald Trump rage cycle’ September 23, 2025 / 09:00

Embarrassing U.N. escalator debacle sets off another Trump rage cycle

This is what it is like to live in a country run by an insecure authoritarian bully, and we are all too familiar with it by now.

By  Jen Psaki  and  Allison Detzel
Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

