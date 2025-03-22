Opinion

Columbia concedes to Trump administration demands March 21, 2025

Columbia University caves to Trump’s list of demands

The school’s capitulation to the administration represent a remarkable moment in academia — and in the university’s history.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

