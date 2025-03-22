Columbia University caves to Trump’s list of demands

Columbia University has agreed to most of the demands issued last week by the government, setting the stage to begin negotiations on restoring $400 million in federal funding and becoming the latest institution to capitulate to President Donald Trump.

In a memo issued Friday afternoon, the university said it will ban face masks “for the purpose of concealing one’s identity”; hire 36 “special officers” empowered to arrest students and remove them from campus; appoint a senior vice provost to oversee the department of Middle East, South Asian and African studies; adopt a formal definition of antisemitism; review its admission procedures to ensure those processes are “unbiased”; and commit to “greater institutional neutrality” — most of which address demands from the Trump administration.

In early March, the administration pulled $400 million in federal grants from the university, citing its “continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.” The administration subsequently issued a list of demands to Columbia “as a precondition for formal negotiations.”

The government’s demand that Columbia place its Middle East, South Asian and African Studies department under “academic receivership” was particularly alarming. Academics told The New York Times they had never witnessed such a blatant effort by the federal government to intervene in a private institution.

