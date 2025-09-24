Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Disturbing’: Trump’s bizarre speech to UN and Tylenol tirade spark mental concerns  September 23, 2025 / 12:37

Chris Hayes: Trump caps off ‘disturbing and dangerous’ 48 hours with ‘off the rails’ speech

“At a certain point, you’ll run out of adjectives to describe the rhetoric of the president of the United States,” the MSNBC host quipped on Tuesday.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post