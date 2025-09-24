Chris Hayes: Trump caps off ‘disturbing and dangerous’ 48 hours with ‘off the rails’ speech

On Tuesday evening, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes ripped Donald Trump and his “disturbing and dangerous” remarks over the previous 48 hours. Hayes said that even by Trump’s “impossibly degraded standards,” the president’s comments should be a cause of concern for all Americans.

Hayes started with Trump’s “bizarre,” misinformation-filled address on Monday, where the president, flanked by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., promoted unsubstantiated claims about a link between acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, and autism. Trump also endorsed other dangerous claims about childhood vaccination, including the debunked idea that additives in vaccines cause autism.

“Don’t let ’em pump your baby up with the largest pile of stuff you’ve ever seen in your life, going into the delicate little body of a baby,” he said.

Hayes described Trump’s comments as “nonsense — and that’s the most charitable word I could use.” The “All In” host added: “Vaccines do not cause autism. This has been established at peer review after peer review after peer review over decades. It’s been studied. There is no established link between Tylenol and autism, either — certainly not the very elevated risk he talked about.”

Hayes then turned his attention to Trump’s “off the rails” speech at the United Nations on Tuesday, which he said “went on for almost an hour, nearly four times what he was allotted.”

The day, according to Hayes, “got off to a bad start” for Trump, after an escalator at the U.N. stopped as the president and the first lady got on. Once the president took the stage, he also had issues with the teleprompter.