Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump’s speech was ‘incredibly damaging to America’s standing in the world’: Joel Rubin September 23, 2025 / 10:55

With bizarre remarks at the U.N., Trump embarrasses himself and the United States

In 2018, officials at the U.N. laughed at Trump because they thought he was kidding. In 2025, they stopped laughing because they know he isn’t kidding.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post