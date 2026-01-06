Here’s a critical question being asked not just in Venezuela: Where is Maria Corina Machado?
It isn’t every day, of course, that the ousted leader of a sovereign nation appears in a New York court — nor that U.S. forces swoop into another country to bring a dictator to justice.
No one has more questions about what will happen next than the 70% of Venezuelans who voted for Edmundo Gonzalez in the July 2024 presidential election and by extension, Maria Corina Machado, the opposition leader recently awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her indefatigable fight for Venezuelan democracy.
I’ve known Maria Corina for years. A former lawmaker, she has been an outspoken proponent of restoring democracy to Venezuela since the 1990s. She often drew the ire of Hugo Chavez and later, after Chavez’s death, of Maduro. After she won a 2023 opposition primary with more than 90% of the vote, Maduro’s regime blocked Machado from running for president. She first chose Corina Yoris, a respected civil society figure, to run in her place. Yoris, too, was blocked. So Machado supported Gonzalez, then a little-known former diplomat, to run in her place, and he shocked the regime by winning a stacked election.
Venezuelans with whom I have spoken are understandably thankful to have the scourge of Nicolás Maduro removed but are perplexed about what the surprise U.S. action taken Saturday means for them. Would they be putting themselves in harm’s way if they take to the streets to celebrate the downfall of a dictator, many wonder? Diosdado Cabello, the Maduro regime’s interior minister, remains in office, and he has threatened to unleash his motorcycle thugs, the colectivos, to attack anyone who celebrates Maduro’s ouster.
If the United States is now running Venezuela, as President Donald Trump has asserted, it should allow her a tranquil return to the country. For one thing, this would clarify whether the U.S. has effectively taken over or if Venezuela is still under the control of Maduro’s dictatorship. So would the release of those wrongfully detained by the Maduro regime.
According to the nongovernmental organization Foro Penal, there are more than 900 political prisoners in Venezuela that include democracy activists and military officers. Political activists such as Freddy Superlano (winner of the governor’s office in Barinas in 2021 but barred from assuming office), civil society leader Rocio San Miguel (an expert on civil-military relations) and my friend Juan Pablo Guanipa are in jail because they dared to think differently than the Maduro dictatorship. There are too many to name them all here, but now that Maduro is gone, why shouldn’t all political prisoners find their way home?
For a clear indicator of how things are going, look no further than the notorious intelligence service center, El Helicoide. The quandary before Acting President Delcy Rodríguez is how to mollify the U.S. while not incurring the wrath of Cabello. Trump initially on Saturday spoke warmly of Rodríguez but by Sunday evening had threatened to depose her, too. Cabello, for his part, dislikes both Rodriguez and her brother, Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly and the official responsible for the intelligence services that sow fear across the country.