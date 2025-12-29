Trump administration issues threat along with its U.N. funding plan

The Trump administration appended a threat to its new — and severely scaled down — proposal to send humanitarian aid to the United Nations.
On Monday, the State Department announced a pledge to send $2 billion to the U.N. as part of what the department is referring to as a “humanitarian reset” after conservative members of Congress voted to codify drastic cuts to foreign aid at the behest of Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. This past summer, U.N. experts said they believe the Trump administration’s cuts to foreign aid have already led to 350,000 deaths — including more than 200,000 children — and predicted millions more could die due to the loss of funding.
But the reality-averse Trump administration is trying to sell the drawdown as a humanitarian victory.
Michael Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., was quoted as saying in a news release:“This humanitarian reset at the United Nations should deliver more aid with fewer tax dollars — providing more focused, results-driven assistance aligned with U.S foreign policy.” The news release concluded with: “Individual UN agencies will need to adapt, shrink, or die.”
The Associated Press contextualized the steep drawdown: