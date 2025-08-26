Opinion

Trump White House leans on viral memes and AI in immigration posts August 1, 2025 / 02:55

First lady Melania Trump launches AI challenge

The president’s wife is proselytizing artificial intelligence to grade-school children as the president embraces an “AI slop” aesthetic.

Aug. 26, 2025, 5:46 PM EDT

By

Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

