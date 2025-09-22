Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Free speech backlash as even members of Trump’s base reject his attack on the First Amendment September 20, 2025 / 08:13

On the FCC and Kimmel, Ted Cruz’s first step was good, but a second would be better

The Texas Republican compared the FCC chair to an organized crime figure, but what exactly is the senator prepared to do about it?

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post