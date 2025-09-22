On the FCC and Kimmel, Ted Cruz’s first step was good, but a second would be better

On the surface, ABC’s decision to “indefinitely” pull late-night host Jimmy Kimmel from the air might seem like a story about a private company punishing an employee, but to deny the existence of government pressure is to overlook the relevant details.

To recap, After Donald Trump spent months targeting Kimmel, the president’s Federal Communications Commission chair, Brendan Carr, appeared on a far-right podcast and referenced his agency’s role in granting broadcast licenses. Referring specifically to Kimmel’s monologue, Carr added, “When we see stuff like this, look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way.”

It was around that point when Nexstar Media Group — which owns television stations nationwide and wants the FCC’s approval on a multibillion-dollar merger effort — announced that it would stop airing Kimmel’s show. ABC acted soon after, prompting Carr to celebrate and take some victory laps.

A tiny number of congressional Republicans have acknowledged a simple truth: Carr went too far. On NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” for example, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky conceded that the FCC chair’s threats were “absolutely inappropriate.”

Two days earlier, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas went even further, describing Carr’s threats as reminiscent of organized crime. The New York Times reported:

‘He says, “We can do this the easy way, or we can do this the hard way.’’’ Mr. Cruz said on his podcast ‘Verdict with Ted Cruz,’ quoting Mr. Carr verbatim. ‘And I’ve got to say, that’s right out of Goodfellas. That’s right out of a mafioso coming into a bar going, “Nice bar you have here, it’d be a shame if something happened to it.’’’ He went on to warn that a crackdown on speech on the left by the Trump administration would come back to bite conservatives the next time Democrats hold the White House.

The senator’s comments were not entirely one sided — Cruz also criticized Kimmel and praised Carr as “a good guy” — but he nevertheless concluded that the FCC chair’s threats were “dangerous as hell.”

Ted Cruz on Brendan Carr threatening ABC over Jimmy Kimmel: “That’s right out of Goodfellas… We shouldn't be threatening government power to force him off air. That's a real mistake.” — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2025-09-19T17:23:51.246Z