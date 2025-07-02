Paramount to pay $16 million to settle with Trump in CBS News ‘60 Minutes’ lawsuit

After months of legal negotiations and wrangling, the question was less about whether Paramount would settle with Donald Trump, and more about how much the president’s lawyers would agree to. As NBC News reported, that question now has an answer.

Paramount has agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump that had alleged an interview that aired on CBS’s “60 Minutes” last year with Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponent for the presidency, was deceptively edited. The agreement in principle, proposed by a mediator, includes plaintiffs’ fees and costs and — except for fees and costs — will be allocated to Trump’s future presidential library, Paramount Global said in a statement late Tuesday.

The company did not apologize as part of the deal or admit any fault. Nevertheless, the plaintiff wasted little time in gloating: In a written statement from a presidential spokesperson, Team Trump boasted that the settlement “holds the Fake News media accountable for their wrongdoing and deceit.”

Except that’s not what happened.

By now, the basic elements of this story are probably familiar, but to briefly recap, shortly before the 2024 presidential election, it’s customary for the major party nominees to sit down for “60 Minutes” interviews. Last fall, Harris agreed, while Trump initially accepted the invitation before backing out soon after.

Harris’ interview wasn’t especially memorable — it was, however, nominated for an Emmy Award — though Trump has whined incessantly about it for several months, claiming that the program deceptively edited the segment. The Republican’s claims have already been thoroughly discredited, but his hysterics have only gotten worse: The president recently accused “60 Minutes” of, among other things, “unlawful and illegal behavior.”

Trump added that CBS should lose its broadcast license and “pay a big price,” while calling on the Federal Communications Commission to “impose the maximum fines and punishment.”

But it was Trump’s civil suit against CBS that was of particular interest, in which he asked for $20 billion in damages (that’s not a typo), based on his conspiratorial beliefs about the news magazine’s election coverage.

Given the bizarre nature of Trump’s assertions, and the fact that there really wasn’t anything meaningfully wrong with the broadcast, it was unclear why anyone would take the civil suit seriously, or why the case would need to be settled at all.

Indeed, after Paramount Global entered settlement negotiations, critics expressed fears that the company was prepared to turn over millions of dollars, not because “60 Minutes” did anything untoward, but because Paramount wants the Trump administration to approve an unrelated merger deal.

Paramount on Tuesday cited a previous statement regarding the Skydance merger. “This lawsuit is completely separate from and unrelated to the Skydance transaction and the FCC approval process,” it said.

Those assurances are unlikely to quiet concerns that the corporation is writing a $16 million check to Trump’s future presidential library because Paramount hopes to influence the Trump administration’s decision-making process.