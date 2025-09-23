U.N. escalator stops as Trump, first lady get on; White House demands firing if deliberate

Tensions escalated at the United Nations on Tuesday after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump came to an abrupt halt at the start of an escalator ride, with the White House calling for repercussions if the stoppage was deliberate.

“If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X.

In her post, Leavitt shared a screenshot from an article published in The Times, a British newspaper, on Sunday that had said: “To mark Trump’s arrival, UN staff members have joked that they may turn off the escalators and elevators and simply tell him they ran out of money, so he has to walk up the stairs.”