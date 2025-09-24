Golden statue of Trump and Epstein broken in premature removal from National Mall

A statue of President Donald Trump holding hands with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which was unveiled Tuesday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., was removed early Wednesday by U.S. Park Police.

A plaque on the statue, titled “Best Friends Forever,” read: “In Honor of Friendship Month we celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein.” Below the figures were two additional plaques that quoted the birthday message to Epstein on his 50th birthday, attributed to Trump, that was revealed by Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight Committee.

A member of the group behind the statue, which calls itself The Secret Handshake, told MSNBC that U.S. Park Police took down the statue around 5:30 a.m., despite a permit that allowed the statue to remain through Sunday evening. The group said it was told it would be given 24 hours’ notice to take down the statue if the administration decided to remove it.

“Instead, they showed up in the middle of the night without notice and physically toppled the statue, broke it, and took it away,” said the group, which operates as an anonymous collective because, according to one member, “who we are is just not important.”

A spokesperson for the Department of the Interior said in a statement to MSNBC that “the statue was removed because it was not compliant with the permit issued.”