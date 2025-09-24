Opinion

Statue of Trump and Epstein holding hands placed near U.S. Capitol September 24, 2025 / 00:34

Golden statue of Trump and Epstein broken in premature removal from National Mall

The statue, “Best Friends Forever,” was erected in honor of Friendship Month, according to the group behind the artwork.

By  Brandy Zadrozny  and  Erum Salam
Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny is a senior enterprise reporter for MS NOW. She was a previously a senior enterprise reporter for NBC News, based in New York.

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

