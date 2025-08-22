The Trump civil fraud case is a mess. Another round of appeal could clean it up.

President Donald Trump and New York Attorney General Letitia James both awkwardly claimed victory Thursday after New York’s intermediate appeals court handed down its ruling in Trump’s civil fraud case. But it would make for an odd ending to the case, because, strange as it is to say, it’s not really a ruling.

Clicking into the PDF on the New York court system’s website and seeing that the document spans 323 pages was a hint that it contained something unusual.

But that was just the beginning. The oddity grew upon seeing, toward the start of the first of three separate decisions from the five-justice panel, that “none of the three decisions garners a majority.”

OK, so how do we get a clear decision out of this?

We don’t, really.

That first opinion, by Justice Peter Moulton joined by Justice Dianne Renwick, said that those two justices thought New York’s attorney general acted lawfully in bringing the fraud case. But they said that ordering the defendants to “pay nearly half a billion dollars” to New York amounts to an “excessive” and unconstitutional fine.

The second opinion, by Justice John Higgitt joined by Justice Llinét Rosado, agreed that James had the authority to bring the suit but said they thought a new trial was warranted.

The third opinion, by Justice David Friedman, argued for dismissing the case outright in Trump’s favor.

So, we have three opinions saying different things. How did the panel attempt to come to a resolution?

“With great reluctance,” according to Higgitt and Rosado.

Though they thought a new trial was needed, their opinion said that “after much consideration, with great reluctance and with acknowledgement of the incongruity of the act,” they agreed to join the bottom line of Moulton and Renwick’s opinion that tosses out the massive financial penalty as well as sanctions on Trump defense lawyers, while otherwise upholding the case in James’ favor.