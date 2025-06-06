Kilmar Abrego Garcia returns to the U.S. and will face human smuggling charges in Tennessee

Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been returned to the U.S. to face federal human smuggling charges in Tennessee, the Justice Department said Friday, in a case that became emblematic of the combined coarseness and incompetence behind the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

The Maryland resident, who was illegally deported to El Salvador in March, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts: conspiracy to unlawfully transport illegal aliens for financial gains and the unlawful transportation of illegal aliens for financial gains, according to a copy of the indictment obtained by NBC News. ABC News first reported the indictment.

The indictment alleges that Abrego Garcia was a member of the MS-13 gang and took part in a multiyear conspiracy to move people from Texas deeper into the country:

[Abrego Garcia] used his status in MS-13 to further his criminal activity. Over the course of the conspiracy, the co-conspirators knowingly and unlawfully transported thousands of undocumented aliens who had no authorization to be present in the United States, and many of whom were MS-13 members and associates. The co-conspirators also worked with transnational criminal organizations in Mexico to transport undocumented aliens through Mexico and into the United States.

Defense attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg said in a statement that bringing Abrego Garcia back for prosecution “is an abuse of power, not justice.”

“The government disappeared Kilmar to a foreign prison in violation of a court order,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said. “Now, after months of delay and secrecy, they’re bringing him back, not to correct their error but to prosecute him. This shows that they were playing games with the court all along. Due process means the chance to defend yourself before you’re punished, not after.”

A judge in 2019 had ordered Abrego Garcia not to be removed to El Salvador, due to the potential persecution the Salvadoran native could face there.