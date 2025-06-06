Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks after Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been charged by federal grand jury June 6, 2025 / 09:21

Kilmar Abrego Garcia returns to the U.S. and will face human smuggling charges in Tennessee

The Trump administration had fought court orders requiring the government to remedy his illegal deportation to El Salvador.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin  and  Shawn Cox
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Shawn Cox

Shawn Cox is a blogs editor for MS NOW.

Latest Post