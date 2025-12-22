Rep. Ro Khanna threatens Bondi with inherent contempt over Epstein files

The bipartisan co-sponsors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act are threatening to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in inherent contempt after the Justice Department failed to release all eligible documents from the government’s investigation into the late disgraced financier by Friday’s deadline.
Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., joined “Morning Joe” on Monday to discuss how Congress can hold the administration accountable and ensure justice for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims.
The congressman said that Bondi has “lost all credibility” and if the Trump Justice Department continues to withhold files, the House could hold her in inherent contempt, which means, for example, they could impose a “fine on her personally every day they don’t release the documents.”
According to Khanna, this is not about singling out the attorney general; instead, it’s about getting accountability for the hundreds of women abused by Epstein. “Let me tell you why this matters: you had survivors come twice to the Capitol to relive their trauma and tell their stories,” he said, adding that these women were “abandoned” for decades after they were “preyed upon” by Epstein and his associates.
“My goal is not to destroy Pam Bondi,” Khanna added. “I didn’t even know who Pam Bondi was. I’ve gotten to know these survivors, and my goal is that, on a personal level, these documents need to come out.”
When Khanna was asked whether he would pursue impeachment against the attorney general, he did not take the possibility off the table. “We’re not going straight to impeachment,” he explained. “We’re starting with contempt.”