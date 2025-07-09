This U.N. document undercuts Trump’s darkest mass deportation claims

U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Gallagher asked a pointed question of the Trump administration on Tuesday. Last month, she had ordered the government to work to facilitate the return of a 20-year-old Venezuelan national who had been mistakenly removed to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT. According to a U.N. document filed Monday in a case related to one before her, the deportees in CECOT weren’t beyond reach, as the DOJ had claimed in her courtroom. Instead, according to the government of El Salvador, the men in the maximum-security prison have been apparently there under U.S. jurisdiction all along.
In a letter to the Justice Department, the Maryland federal judge asked exactly who has been lying: the Salvadoran government to the United Nations or the government’s lawyers to her. The answer is most likely the latter as the idea that El Salvador is the dominant player in this farce is laughable at best — but let’s unpack why the lie was ever needed.
As part of his broader mass deportation scheme, President Donald Trump has been busy pulling all possible levers to test how quickly immigrants can be jettisoned from the country. In March, he invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a law previously only invoked during wartime, to claim that the U.S. is facing an invasion from a Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua. Immigration agents swiftly rounded up hundreds of people it claimed were violent gang members and shipped them off to CECOT without any semblance of due process.
When U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered the administration to pause the deportation of a group challenging their removal under the act and turn around any planes that might have already taken off, the administration simply ignored the order. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt incredibly claimed that because some of the planes were already outside U.S. airspace that they were beyond the court’s reach.
The administration would later argue that once the men were in Salvadoran custody, the matter was largely out of its hands. “DHS does not have authority to forcibly extract an alien from the domestic custody of a foreign sovereign nation,” Joseph Mazzara, acting general counsel at the Department of Homeland Security, wrote in a court filing in April. In the separate case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the administration admitted it had wrongly deported, Attorney General Pam Bondi said: “That’s up to El Salvador if they want to return him. That’s not up to us.” And a senior State Department official, Michael Kozak, said in a sworn declaration filed to Boasberg in May that “the detention and ultimate disposition of those detained in CECOT and other Salvadoran detention facilities are matters within the legal authority of El Salvador in accordance with its domestic and international legal obligations.”
That’s all in line with what El Salvador President Nayib Bukele told Trump during an April visit to the White House. But it’s not what his government told a U.N. inquiry investigating the involuntary disappearances of four Venezuelans. According to the U.N. Working Group’s report, El Salvador’s authorities were emphatic that they had not arrested or detained any of the men in question:
The actions of the State of El Salvador have been limited to the implementation of a bilateral cooperation mechanism with another State, through which it has facilitated the use of the Salvadoran prison infrastructure for the custody of persons detained within the scope of the justice system and law enforcement of that other State. In this context, the jurisdiction and legal responsibility for these persons lie exclusively with the competent foreign authorities, by virtue of international agreements signed and in accordance with the principles of sovereignty and international cooperation in criminal matters.
Translation: these are the U.S.’ prisoners being held in CECOT, and we’re just holding them in line with a bilateral deal that we made.