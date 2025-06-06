Opinion

Kristi Noem tours the Terrorist Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks as prisoners look out from a cell in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on March 26, 2025.Alex Brandon / AFP via Getty Images file

Due process for men held in Salvadoran mega-prison still seems remote

This week’s Deadline: Legal Newsletter looks at the prospects for immigrants deported by the Trump administration to the CECOT prison.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

