Trump still eyeing Justice Department payoff: ‘I hereby give myself $1 billion’

Even those who’ve come to expect routine corruption from Donald Trump were taken aback when The New York Times reported in October that the president “is demanding that the Justice Department pay him about $230 million in compensation for the federal investigations into him.”

Two months later, this is apparently still on the Republican’s mind — though the financial target is now vastly higher.

Trump: I brought a lawsuit… I'm the one who has to settle it. Maybe I will give myself $1 billion and give it all to charity… Trump sues the US, becomes President, and has to settle the suit. I hereby give myself $1 billion.. Maybe I should keep the money… pic.twitter.com/omWXR8CFf5 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2025

“We have all the evidence,” Trump told an audience in North Carolina, “and we have to do something about it. We have to do something about it. It’s illegal and disgusting.

“You know, I brought a lawsuit, and I’m winning the lawsuit. There’s only one problem: I’m the one who has to settle it. In other words, I am suing, and I’m the one that’s supposed to settle it.”

“There’s never been a case like this. Donald Trump sues the United States of America. Donald Trump becomes president. And now Donald Trump has to settle the suit. I hereby give myself $1 billion.”

At that point, the president started debating with himself about whether he’d keep the money or donate it to charity, before concluding that it’s “a strange position to be in” because he feels the need to “negotiate with myself.”