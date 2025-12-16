Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Bari Weiss’ town hall with Erika Kirk wasn’t journalism — it was public relations

The CBS News editor-in-chief’s lofty claims about a new era of “fearless” journalism sound like empty bromides after the highly-publicized event that aired Saturday night.

Bari Weiss; Erika Kirk.
Bari Weiss; Erika Kirk.CBS News via YouTube
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.