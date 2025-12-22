Opinion

Trump ‘hellbent to be a conquering president’: Rep. Smith condemns Trump’s Greenland stance May 4, 2025 / 08:17

In a weird move, Trump taps Louisiana’s Landry to serve as a special envoy to Greenland

The governor already has a full-time job, but the Republican has apparently accepted a new and unexpected side gig.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

