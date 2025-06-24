The case against Trump lawyer Emil Bove being a judge somehow just got stronger

The case against Emil Bove becoming a federal judge was already unusually strong. The Donald Trump defense lawyer-turned-Trump Justice Department official’s handling of the Eric Adams case alone is grounds enough to question his temperament as a lawyer, much less as a judge.

But ahead of his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday, yet more information has emerged that further puts Bove’s character at issue. As first reported by The New York Times on Tuesday and confirmed by NBC News, Bove told subordinates he was willing to ignore court orders to carry out the president’s deportation campaign.

The Times reported that the whistleblower letter — which the outlet linked in its report — came from Erez Reuveni, a longtime government lawyer who was fired after failing to toe the party line in court. The Times report summarizes the letter, noting that Reuveni describes “three instances in which senior Justice Department officials engaged in wrongdoing by ignoring court orders, presenting legal arguments with no basis in law, misrepresenting facts to the courts, and directing him in one instance to misstate facts in violation of his ‘legal and ethical duties as an officer of the court.’” Reuveni was fired after declining to push the administration’s claim that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom the government illegally sent to El Salvador, was a terrorist.

Separately, in the context of litigation over the Alien Enemies Act and the administration’s violation of a court order against deportation flights, Reuveni described a meeting during which Bove “stated that DOJ would need to consider telling the courts ‘f— you’ and ignore any such court order.”

Again, Bove is seeking a lifetime judicial appointment — as a federal appeals court judge, to be exact, just a step below the Supreme Court.