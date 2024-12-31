8 major political storylines from 2024 (in case you’d forgotten)

Politically speaking, 2024 has been a long and exhausting year. A tumultuous presidential race exacerbated the country’s deep political divisions as threats of violence loomed over the election. Fears about the economy and the state of democracy intensified. Politicians promoted conspiracy theories about the weather, about immigrants, about the election’s being “rigged.”

Here are some of the biggest political headlines from the year that you might’ve already wished you’d forgotten.

Trump becomes first former president convicted of felony crimes

In May, Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in his New York hush money trial and earned the title of first former president to be criminally convicted at trial.

Since then, his lawyers have repeatedly tried to overturn his conviction, including accusing a juror of misconduct and trying unsuccessfully to move the case to federal court.

Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority in July handed Trump a gift, ruling he has presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for some of his acts in office. President Joe Biden criticized the ruling at the time as “a terrible disservice to the people of this nation.”

Both of Trump’s federal criminal cases have been dismissed in the wake of his election win.

Biden’s disastrous debate

Biden’s stumbling performance at his first and only debate against Trump effectively halted his political career in its tracks. Calls for him to step down from the Democratic ticket began as soon as the debate ended. After a few agonizing weeks of defiance, the president, then 81 years old, announced he was withdrawing from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the top of the ticket.

After Trump’s election win, some Democrats blamed the stinging loss on Biden for withdrawing so late in the game, preventing the party from having a proper primary campaign. Biden nevertheless continued to maintain that he could have defeated Trump had he finished the campaign.

The attempts to assassinate Trump

Trump was the target of two attempted assassinations during the campaign. The first happened in July as he delivered a speech at a Pennsylvania rally. A shooter fired several rounds at Trump and into the crowd, grazing Trump’s ear and killing a rally-goer. Secret Service agents then surrounded the former president and rushed him from the podium. The sight of Trump bleeding from the ear, his fist raised in the air, was hailed as a defining image of his candidacy.

Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pa. Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images file

In September, there was a second attempt on Trump’s life at his golf course in Florida, but he was not injured. A suspect, Ryan Routh, was later arrested. Routh has pleaded not guilty to five federal charges, including attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate.

Kamala Harris memes

Harris’ presidential campaign took off in August by capitalizing on a wave of online content about the inherently meme-able vice president.